Barclays Lowers V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $35.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VFC. Cowen lowered shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Price Performance

V.F. stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.52. V.F. has a 12-month low of $29.32 and a 12-month high of $78.91.

Insider Activity

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,249,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,514,000 after purchasing an additional 286,966 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 43,289 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $1,816,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.