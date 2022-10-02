Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Honda Motor by 1,536.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 635,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,078,000 after purchasing an additional 596,594 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Honda Motor by 47.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,148,000 after purchasing an additional 535,537 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,606,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,216,000 after acquiring an additional 476,123 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 40.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,194,000 after acquiring an additional 287,536 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 15.9% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,370,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,732,000 after acquiring an additional 188,419 shares during the period. 5.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Trading Down 2.7 %

HMC opened at $21.59 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $29.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.91 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 4.26%. Analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.51.

About Honda Motor

(Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

Featured Articles

