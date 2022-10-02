Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 611,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 203,911 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $600,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 151,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,938,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 918.1% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $16.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $22.73.

