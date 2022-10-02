Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,461 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.3% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $93,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 130,006 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 86,377 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,184,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 128,928 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.8% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 334,386 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $85,880,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $232.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.61. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $232.73 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.77.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

