Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,081 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 877.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $752,000. 626 Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 56,656 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €65.00 ($66.33) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($56.12) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.03.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $45.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $67.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average is $54.47.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

