Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 280.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 800.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCAR has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.21.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

PACCAR Price Performance

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $83.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.07. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

