Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 431 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.57% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $12,401,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XLSR opened at $35.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average is $41.01. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $35.91 and a 52-week high of $48.52.

