Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 9,827 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,827 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 11,704.6% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 744,763 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 497,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,900,000 after buying an additional 142,090 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 333,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after acquiring an additional 47,414 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 258,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,941,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDLO opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.67. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $41.95 and a 52 week high of $52.72.

