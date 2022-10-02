Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,587,638,000 after acquiring an additional 777,837 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,286,000 after purchasing an additional 265,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,070,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,837,000 after buying an additional 509,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $4,172,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $163.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $429.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.13 and its 200 day moving average is $173.89.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 65.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

