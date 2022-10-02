Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 1,050 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

Garmin stock opened at $80.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $165.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

