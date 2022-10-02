SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,599,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,122,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $87.85 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.42 and a 52-week high of $109.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.40.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

