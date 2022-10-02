Steven A. Webster Acquires 10,731 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Stock

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) Director Steven A. Webster bought 10,731 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $83,379.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,476.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Oceaneering International Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.78. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $524.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oceaneering International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OII. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 91,703 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 128,420 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 203,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OII shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

About Oceaneering International

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.