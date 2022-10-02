Steven A. Webster Acquires 10,731 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Stock

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) Director Steven A. Webster bought 10,731 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $83,379.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,476.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Oceaneering International Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.78. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $524.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on OII shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Oceaneering International to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.
