Piper Sandler Cuts Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $38.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler to $38.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.18 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.83.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

