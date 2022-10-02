DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 246.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,542 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,616 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank raised its holdings in DexCom by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DexCom by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DexCom in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

DexCom Trading Down 1.9 %

DXCM opened at $80.54 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $164.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.