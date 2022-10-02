Insider Selling: Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) General Counsel Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) General Counsel Aviv Hillo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 105,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,729.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Aviv Hillo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 15th, Aviv Hillo sold 10,000 shares of Blink Charging stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $237,700.00.
Blink Charging Price Performance
Shares of BLNK opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $757.35 million, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16. Blink Charging Co. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $49.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Blink Charging to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Blink Charging from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.
About Blink Charging
Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.
