Steven (Steve) Crane Purchases 50,000 Shares of Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (ASX:SCP) Stock

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (ASX:SCP – Get Rating) insider Steven (Steve) Crane bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.32 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of A$116,000.00 ($81,118.88).
Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25.
About Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group
