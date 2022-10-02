Steven (Steve) Crane Purchases 50,000 Shares of Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (ASX:SCP) Stock

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2022

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (ASX:SCPGet Rating) insider Steven (Steve) Crane bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.32 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of A$116,000.00 ($81,118.88).

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25.

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

