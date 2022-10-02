Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director Sells C$152,211.00 in Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) Director Ingram Gillmore sold 134,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.13, for a total value of C$152,211.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,834,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,073,214.39.

Ingram Gillmore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 31st, Ingram Gillmore bought 1,968 shares of Gear Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,538.72.

Gear Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of GXE stock opened at C$1.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.76 and a 52-week high of C$1.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$294.32 million and a PE ratio of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.38.

Gear Energy Cuts Dividend

Gear Energy ( TSE:GXE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$57.64 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. Gear Energy’s payout ratio is 2.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Gear Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.55 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

See Also

