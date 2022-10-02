Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,427 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Dutch Bros worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth about $393,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 16.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 83.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 18,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth about $202,000.

Several brokerages have commented on BROS. Barclays upped their price target on Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,153,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,144,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Dutch Bros news, CFO Charles Jemley sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $3,933,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,010,240.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,153,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,144,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 210,125 shares of company stock worth $9,392,648 in the last 90 days. 49.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $31.15 on Friday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -94.39.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $186.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

