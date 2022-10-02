Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $182.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.17 and its 200 day moving average is $191.47. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Articles

