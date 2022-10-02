Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.31% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the first quarter valued at about $439,000. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BUFF opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.25. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $36.11.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Company Profile

