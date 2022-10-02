Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,887,000 after purchasing an additional 143,757 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,624,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,972,000 after purchasing an additional 36,611 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,722,000 after purchasing an additional 312,326 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Redburn Partners raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.56.

TAP stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.90. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

