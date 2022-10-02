Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,983 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,983 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Jackson Financial worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JXN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Jackson Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average is $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 3.47%.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In related news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $121,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,635,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,156,961. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

