Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 186 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.00.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at $37,879,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,456 shares of company stock worth $18,458,337 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $280.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.93. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $197.66 and a one year high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

