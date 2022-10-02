Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stake Reduced by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after buying an additional 84,055 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Newell Brands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 157,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 298,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 16,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $791,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.13. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $26.45.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

