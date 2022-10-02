Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 256 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Roper Technologies by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.90.

NYSE:ROP opened at $359.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.45. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.22 and a 12 month high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.23%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

