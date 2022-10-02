Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.38% of VanEck Biotech ETF worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBH. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 9,598.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 103,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 102,516 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,918,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VanEck Biotech ETF alerts:

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Biotech ETF stock opened at $140.78 on Friday. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $131.12 and a 52-week high of $202.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.02.

VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.