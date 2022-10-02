Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Update

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the August 31st total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Central Japan Railway Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CJPRY opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.10. Central Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.63 and a beta of 0.28.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Central Japan Railway will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

