State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $605,000 Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,797 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Qualys were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total value of $836,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,249,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $682,691.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at $22,663,936.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total transaction of $836,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,249,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,016 shares of company stock valued at $5,605,606. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $139.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.93 and its 200-day moving average is $136.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.48 and a 52-week high of $162.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

