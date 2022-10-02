CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of CEVA worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CEVA by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,641,000 after acquiring an additional 51,759 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CEVA by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,846,000 after buying an additional 39,074 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 11.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 598,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after buying an additional 63,588 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CEVA by 37.4% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 473,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after buying an additional 128,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of CEVA by 2.4% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 429,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen dropped their price target on CEVA to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

CEVA stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $608.54 million, a PE ratio of 655.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.21. CEVA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $50.85.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.46 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

