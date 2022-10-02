State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $586,000 Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Titan International worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 4,260.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 41,410 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Titan International

In related news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $118,474.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,023.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Titan International Price Performance

TWI stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Titan International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $19.81.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Titan International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 47.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

