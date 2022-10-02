Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 228,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,398,676 shares.The stock last traded at $5.13 and had previously closed at $5.07.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 2.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 5.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sandstorm Gold

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 366,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also

