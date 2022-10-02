Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Update

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the August 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

DASTY stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $64.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.03.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 18.97%. On average, analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASTY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DASTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €43.00 ($43.88) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €53.00 ($54.08) to €43.50 ($44.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €42.00 ($42.86) to €43.00 ($43.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dassault Systèmes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

