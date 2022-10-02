Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Raised to $175.00 at Barclays

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $130.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Illumina to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.60.

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $190.79 on Friday. Illumina has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $428.00. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,179.30 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Illumina will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 75.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

