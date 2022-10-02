Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 426.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradiem LLC raised its position in Kornit Digital by 226.9% during the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kornit Digital by 20.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth $623,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth $583,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 156.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 85,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after buying an additional 52,202 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRNT opened at $26.61 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $181.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.23 and a beta of 1.74.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

