CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Position Reduced by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lessened its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. UBS Group cut their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $67.51 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average is $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

