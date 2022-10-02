Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Saturday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.
Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %
AGTC opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.26. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 2.73.
About Applied Genetic Technologies
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.
