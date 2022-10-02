Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Saturday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Applied Genetic Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

AGTC opened at $0.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.26. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 248,819 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 244,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

