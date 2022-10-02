Ellevest Inc. Has $50,000 Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.3% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.0% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 11,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

Shares of SRC opened at $36.16 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average is $42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $173.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.663 dividend. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.74%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Further Reading

