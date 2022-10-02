Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Lowered to $77.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $66.72 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $65.03 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day moving average of $74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CP. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 55,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,410.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682,747 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 162,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 116,618 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2,700.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 127,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 123,291 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 876.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 57,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 51,938 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

