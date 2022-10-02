SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Sees Large Volume Increase

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 125,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,616,306 shares.The stock last traded at $14.84 and had previously closed at $14.48.

A number of research analysts have commented on SSRM shares. TheStreet downgraded SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.36.

The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.18.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $319.58 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.72%.

In other SSR Mining news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $76,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,271. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 16,868 shares of company stock valued at $260,318 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,323,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,902,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,132,000 after purchasing an additional 77,029 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,096,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,759,000 after purchasing an additional 846,950 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,025,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 269,095 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,616,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,661,000 after purchasing an additional 169,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

