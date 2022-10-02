26,352 Shares in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth $654,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 465,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 140,403 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $647,000.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.06. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $450.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.43 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

CADE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

