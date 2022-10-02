Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.12% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLDT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,156,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,480,000 after buying an additional 74,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,867,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,909,000 after buying an additional 59,438 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,353,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,242,000 after buying an additional 23,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,608,000 after buying an additional 74,600 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 965,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,311,000 after buying an additional 445,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

CLDT opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $481.75 million, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.71. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLDT shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

