State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 3,005 Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of ADTRAN worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADTN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in ADTRAN by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in ADTRAN by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in ADTRAN by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 244,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ADTRAN by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADTN. Loop Capital raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on ADTRAN to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on ADTRAN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

ADTRAN Stock Performance

ADTRAN stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.89. The company has a market cap of $965.49 million, a PE ratio of -69.93 and a beta of 1.36. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is presently -128.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADTRAN

In other news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $652,984.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,146,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

