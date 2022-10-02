State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 550 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,568,000 after purchasing an additional 729,319 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,080,000 after purchasing an additional 542,891 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,644,000 after purchasing an additional 538,999 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,677,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil Trading Down 1.1 %

Murphy Oil stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.89.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.51. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In other news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $408,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,723.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.