State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 585 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 20.2% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 60.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.74. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.70 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $264.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 5,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $352,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $257,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 5,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $352,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $257,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $76,573.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,838 shares in the company, valued at $129,597.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,519 shares of company stock worth $456,884. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on USNA. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on USANA Health Sciences to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.