State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 165 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,775,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,218,000 after purchasing an additional 238,069 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 160.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 181,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,634,000 after purchasing an additional 111,908 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $13,969,000. Prana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 125.7% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 111,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,652,000 after purchasing an additional 61,846 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 315.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 72,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 54,870 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $111.85 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.32.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $604.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Further Reading

