Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Varex Imaging worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Varex Imaging

In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 3,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $71,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Varex Imaging Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average is $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.37 million, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $32.65.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

