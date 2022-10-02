Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Taseko Mines Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:TGB opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 2.20.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Taseko Mines had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $64.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

