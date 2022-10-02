Short Interest in Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Expands By 39.7%

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,687,500 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the August 31st total of 1,207,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 803.6 days.

Intact Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IFCZF opened at $142.18 on Friday. Intact Financial has a one year low of $123.42 and a one year high of $157.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.51.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IFCZF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$216.00 to C$219.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$227.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.20.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.