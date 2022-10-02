Short Interest in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) Grows By 38.9%

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Stock Performance

Shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. ION Acquisition Corp 3 has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $9.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ION Acquisition Corp 3

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 57,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter.

About ION Acquisition Corp 3

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

