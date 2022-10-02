Short Interest in ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Increases By 38.8%

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,775,600 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the August 31st total of 1,279,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 341.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ams-OSRAM to a “hold” rating and set a $10.33 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

AUKUF stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22. ams-OSRAM has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $19.70.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

